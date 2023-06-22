As Lamborghini Delivers 150th Huracan In India; A Look At Its Popular Models In The Country

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 22, 2023
The Huracan is the best V10 powered model from Lamborghini ever and the brand just delivered the 150th Huracan to India. The Evo is the next level of its evolution available in Indian markets.
Upgraded to go off road as well the Huracan Sterrato has been launched for a limited run, and its deliveries will be available in India from September 2023.
As the demand for SUV in India has surged after the pandemic, Lamborghini Urus uses lightweight components and better aerodynamics to deliver a fun ride in a tough wagon.
Set to be launched in India later this year, the Lamborghini Revuelto is a hybrid, plug-in sports car which has replaced the Aventador.
Embracing the electric revolution, Lamborghini is set to launch its first fully electric variant in India by 2028. So far it has introduced the Terzo Millenio as the concept for its EV.