As Jay Kotak confirms engagement with Miss India Aditi Arya, a look at entrepreneurs married to actresses

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 25, 2023
Anil and Tina Ambani: The younger of the Ambani scions, Anil first saw Tina Munim at a wedding, and it was love at first sight. After Tina first declined his proposal at the peak of her career, they ended up in a relationship, and despite some opposition from the family, they tied the knot in 1991.
Asin Thottumkal and Rahul Sharma: The Ghajini actress was introduced to Micromax founder Rahul Sharma by co-actor Akshay Kumar on his private jet in 2012. After four years of courtship, they got married in 2016.
Vikram Chatwal and Priya Sachdev: The son of Sikh-American businessman Sant Singh Chatwal, Vikram married actress Priya Sachdev in 2006 in a wedding attended by the likes of Bill Clinton, but the marriage ended in 2011. He had also been seen with actress Lindsay Lohan after the separation.
Nikhil Kamath and Manushi Chillar: Zerodha founder and India's youngest billionaire Kamath ended his first marriage in 2021, and a year after that, reports of him dating former Miss World Manushi Chhillar created a buzz, as the duo were seen together on several occasions.
Jay Kotak and Aditi Arya: The son of billionaire Uday Kotak, and co-head of digital bank Kotak811, Jay Kotak confirmed his engagement with Miss India World 2015 Aditi Arya as he congratulated her on graduating from the Ivy League Yale University.