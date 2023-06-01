Apple's India stores thrive with record-breaking sales

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 01, 2023
Apple secures a new laurel in India - becoming the operator of the nation's largest electronics retail store in terms of sales
Pexels
Apple's initial two proprietary stores in India have recorded monthly sales exceeding ₹22-25 crore each, surpassing the revenue of any other electronics store in the country during non-Diwali period, according to two industry executives aware of the details
Pexels
Apple CEO Tim Cook inaugurated the Mumbai store on April 18, followed by the New Delhi outlet two days later. The Mumbai store, located at Jio World Drive in Bandra Kurla Complex, has quickly become one of Apple's top 10 owned stores
File photo
On its first day, Apple BKC generated over ₹10 crore in revenue, surpassing the monthly sales of several major local electronics stores by ₹2-3 crore
PTI
According to IDC India, the iPhone's ASP in India was $935-990 offline and $890 online in 2022. With the launch of Apple-owned stores, the overall ASP is expected to exceed $950 and reach $1,000+ for offline sales
Pexels