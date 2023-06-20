Apple Features You Didn't Know Were Inspired By Android

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 20, 2023

Apple introduced Offline Maps on its navigation App were users can access this on the Apple Maps app

pexels

Apple also introduced Multiple Timers on the default clock app

Pexels

Contact Poster allows Apple users to set full-screen images with customizable text to the caller ID

pexels

NameDrop, allows iPhone users to quickly share their contact with nearby iPhone and Apple Watch users.

Standby mode, it turns an iPhone into a digital table clock which shows details such as time, notifications, and also doubles as a digital photo album.

Others features include Album for pets, Live voicemail, Interactive widgets, face time messages, and check in