Andhra Pradesh Budget 2023 top highlights

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 16, 2023
The annual Andhra Pradesh budget 2023 had an outlay of Rs 2,79,279 crore
Rs 38,605 was given to the BC welfare department whereas Rs 20,005 crore was allocated for SC welfare
The state allocated Rs 11,589 crore for agriculture sector
The government allocated Rs 29,690 crore for the secondary education sector with Rs 1,166 crore for skill development
In this budget Rs 15,882 crore was allocated to the medical and health department
The Panchayatraj department got Rs 15,873 crore, whereas Rs 9,000 crore was allocated for municipal and urban development
While the FM allocated 1,600 crore to YSR-PM Insurance Yojna, YSR Pension gift was given Rs 21,434 crores and social security pensions received an allocation of Rs 21,434.72 crore