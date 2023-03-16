Andhra Pradesh Budget 2023 top highlights

The annual Andhra Pradesh budget 2023 had an outlay of Rs 2,79,279 crore

Rs 38,605 was given to the BC welfare department whereas Rs 20,005 crore was allocated for SC welfare

The state allocated Rs 11,589 crore for agriculture sector

The government allocated Rs 29,690 crore for the secondary education sector with Rs 1,166 crore for skill development

In this budget Rs 15,882 crore was allocated to the medical and health department

The Panchayatraj department got Rs 15,873 crore, whereas Rs 9,000 crore was allocated for municipal and urban development

While the FM allocated 1,600 crore to YSR-PM Insurance Yojna, YSR Pension gift was given Rs 21,434 crores and social security pensions received an allocation of Rs 21,434.72 crore