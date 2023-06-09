Amidst Backlash Against McDonald's Ad, A Look At Similar Campaigns That Backfired

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 09, 2023
The latest among ads gaining attention for the wrong reasons is McDonald's
Another one in line of mysogynistic and suggestive Indian ads, the commercial for Layer'r Shot deo featured men talking about taking the last bottle of Shot at a supermarket, but the camera focused on a woman. The ad was slammed for promoting rape culture through sexual innuendos.
As one of the two food delivery apps dominating Indian markets, Zomato probably got carried away and put up ads that referred to food as MC (Mac n Cheese) and BC (Butter Chicken), but the acronyms suggesting expletives triggered a backlash on social media.
Stereotypical portrayals of people based on race in movies and pop culture has been an issue in India, and Flipkart caused outrage among the Gorkha community by portraying them as watchmen.
As a designer Sabyasachi has made a name for standing out with his bridal collections, but the ad for mangalsutra designed by him was a bit too bold for Indian "sentiments" as it was slammed for resembling a condom commercial.