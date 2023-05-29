New 75 Rupee Coin to Be Launched at New Parliament Building Inauguration: Here's What You Need to Know

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 29, 2023
To mark the inauguration of the new Parliament building, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released a commemorative coin of Rs 75 denomination on Sunday.
As per the Ministry of Finance notification, the latest Rs 75 coin is circular in shape with a diameter of 44mm and he composition is of a quaternary alloy - 50 per cent silver, 40 per cent copper, 5 per cent nickel and 5 per cent zinc.
"The face of the coin shall bear the Lion Capitol of Ashoka Pillar in the centre, with the legend Satyameva Jayate inscribed below, flanked on the left periphery with the word Bharat in Devnagri script and on the right periphery the word “INDIA” in English.”
The other side of the coin displays an image of the new parliament building. The inscription “Sansad Sankul” is written in Devanagari script on the upper periphery while the words “Parliament Complex” in English on the lower periphery of the coin.
India has been issuing commemorative coins since the 1960s for several reasons such as paying homage to notable personalities, remembering key historic events, or spreading awareness about government schemes.