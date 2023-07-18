AI Deepfake Call Scam: Here Is Everything You Need To Know

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 18, 2023
Recently, a man from Kerala was cheated of ₹40,000 after he fell for a fraud that used sophisticated "Deepfake" technology. But, What is this 'Deepfake" Technology?
This is an AI-based fake call scam where AI is used to make fake audio or video recordings of people. The scammer can make calls by faking themselves as a relatives or friend to cheat others to transfer money or any information to them.
This deepfake call is made using a technology called facial reenactment where AI is used to map the facial movements of one person to another via audio or video recording.
This AI Deepfake call is a new honeypot for online scammers, and everyone need to be little cautious and aware of these technologies as deep fake calls can be little tricky.
To be safe from AI based deep fake call, be suspicious yo unknown calls and don't give out personal information or money or any card/OTP numbers. Report to police if you find any call suspicious or a deep fake.
