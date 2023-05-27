After a positive end to the week for D-street, here are stocks to watch on Monday

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 27, 2023
After scaling a 52-week high, the battery maker is showing strong momentum and has already moved up to from Rs 198 to Rs 209 within a day, and there's a further upside on the cards.
Buoyed by strong numbers and a 31% rise in profits for the January-March quarter of FY23, Biocon has gathered steam for the coming week and can be clinched for Rs 239.
In an era when AI and digital solutions are gaining traction, Tata's smart services provider for the automobile industry and other sectors, Elxsi has already surged to Rs 7,480, and will probably gain in weeks to come.
With its entry into the much talked about AI-first space, India's IT giant Infosys will be a good buy for the coming week, as it has been gaining momentum to reach Rs 1,316.
The ceramic giant Kajaria has continued its upward trajectory in the past week after it beat market estimates for its profit. It is expected to reward investors by holding on to the momentum in weeks to come.