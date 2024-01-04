Adani-Hindenburg Saga: Timeline Of Events Leading To Recent SC Verdict

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | January 04, 2024
From January 2023 to the Supreme Court verdict on January 3, 2024, the Adani-Hindenburg case has undergone a series of twists and turns. Here's the chronological order of events that initiated the case.
January 2023: The Hindenburg Research report accused Adani Group of manipulating share prices.
February 2023: PIL filed in the Supreme Court, seeking the establishment of a committee led by a retired SC judge to investigate the allegations.
March 2, 2023: Supreme Court instructs SEBI to investigate Adani Group's stock price manipulation allegations within two months. Also a panel formed to safeguard Indian investors post a significant market value drop.
May 2023: Expert committee appointed by the court submits its report.
May 17, 2023: SC grants SEBI an extension until August 14, 2023, for submitting the investigation report on Adani Group's alleged stock price manipulation.
November 24, 2023: SC reserves its verdict on Adani-Hindenburg row concerning allegations of stock price manipulation.
January 3, 2024: SC declines transferring the probe to a special investigation team, directs SEBI to conclude its investigation into two pending cases within three months.