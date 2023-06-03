A look at 5 most awaited IPOs pushed off due to market conditions

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 03, 2023
Bouncing back after pandemic pressure, Oyo Rooms was all set for a Rs 8,400 crore IPO in 2022, but got spooked when major stock market debuts turned out to be flops. It then decided to get listed in the first half of 2023, but the IPO was delayed once again due to a demand for changes to its draft red herring prospectus.
As global headwinds triggered volatility and uncertainty in Indian markets, ethnic fashion brand FabIndia also pushed off plans for its Rs 4,000 crore IPO.
As Amazon and Flipkart thrived, Snapdeal reached the brink of bankruptcy in 2017, only to bounce back by 2019 after which it survived the pandemic and was ready to launch a Rs 1,250 crore IPO in 2023. But the e-commerce startup shelved its market debut as tech stocks weren't finding takers.
The skincare startup founded by Shark Tank fame Ghazal Alagh in 2016, aimed to raise more than Rs 2,400 crore from its initial share sale. But the IPO was put on hold in March 2023, citing subdued market conditions.
Go First-owner Go Airlines was flying high with a Rs 3,600 IPO on the horizon, but delayed that flight due to clouds of uncertainty in the market. Shortly after that, Go First suddenly nosedived, cancelled flights and filed for voluntary insolvency.