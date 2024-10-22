A Fusion Of Heritage & Innovation: AC Cobra GT Roadster

By: Vikrant D | October 22, 2024
The distinctive car, which comes in both left and right-hand drive and is powered by a powerful 5.0-liter V8 engine that can produce up to 663 PS.
From the styling to the ergonomics, every detail has been taken into consideration in order to create a vehicle that is completely road legal.
The car's overall length has increased by just 110 mm to 4225 mm, but the new chassis has a wheelbase of 2570 mm, which is 284 mm longer than the AC Cobra Mk. VI.
Designed for an open-top car, the highly advanced extruded aluminum spaceframe chassis was incredibly light and had exceptional tortional rigidity.
The supercharged GT Roadster can go from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 3.4 seconds.
The GT Roadster's leatherwork and upholstery are expertly designed to combine traditional materials with cutting-edge, incredibly durable textiles.
