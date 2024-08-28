7 Business Books Every Aspiring Entrepreneur Must Read

By: G R Mukesh | August 28, 2024
Whether you're just stepping into the world of entrepreneurship or looking to sharpen your business acumen, the right books can be your best mentors.
Zero to One by Peter Thiel: This book sheds light on creating unique products and market-disrupting ideas.
The Lean Startup by Eric Ries: It focuses on the rapid testing, feedback, and efficient resource use.
Jugaad Innovation by Navi Radjou, Jaideep Prabhu, and Simone Ahuja: This book talks about the frugal innovation and solving problems with limited resources.
Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert T. Kiyosaki: This book helps with financial literacy and also highlights about the importance of investing in assets.
Shoe Dog by Phil Knight: This book talks of the story of building Nike and lessons on perseverance and branding.
The Hard Thing About Hard Things by Ben Horowitz: The book gives on practical advice about handling the tough challenges of entrepreneurship.
Start With Why by Simon Sinek: It develops an understanding of starting with your purpose to build a meaningful brand.
