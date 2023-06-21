5 Successful Yoga Entrepreneurs Who Took The Indian Tradition To The World

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 21, 2023
As Yoga gained popularity across the US in the 90s, Bikram Choudhury became one of the most popular instructors for his intense routine of 26 asanas performed in 40 degrees celcius, known as hot yoga. But he left the US after five women sued him for sexual assault.
Along with his guru, Yogi Sarvesh Shashi created an ecosystem based on yoga called Sarva. He has also launched an app for virtual yoga lessons with investments from the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Malaika Arora and Shahid Kapoor.
Model turned Yoga instructor Tara Stiles started off with YouTube tutorials, and soon went on to launch Strala Yoga, where she virtually teaches yoga to millions every day, and charges only $10 per session.
UK Born Eric Ho was a millionaire before he turned to yoga after struggling with depression and became Master Sri Akarshana with millions of followers. He is also known as the yogi with a Lamborghini.
Certified yoga instructor Shynee Narang launched her app YooYogic in 2019, after reaching people via Instagram, and has tens of thousands of students across 15 countries.