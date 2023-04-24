Brand Sutra Lecture In Pictures

By: Team BrandSutra | April 24, 2023
Dong Li, Vice Consul, Chinese Consulate with Wang Yanhua, Deputy Consul General
Gaurav Gupta, CEO, Watar National Bank, Damian Irzyk, Consul General of Poland and Erik af Hallstrom, Consul General of Finland
Neena Dasgupta, Founder and CEO, Salt Inc. with Ajay Kakar, former CMO, Aditya Birla Financial Services
Neha Barjatya, Marketing Director, Google India
Rakhee Lalvani, Consultant with Indian Hotels and Founder, RLA
Sandeep Bangia, COO, Jio-BP
Tanya Goyal of Mogae Media with Praveer Sinha, CEO, Tata Power