Top 5 Exotic Resorts In Madhya Pradesh For An Unwinding Staycation

By: Yash Ahuja | August 10, 2024
Everyone deserves a luxury staycation at least once in their lives. Here are our top picks for a luxury staycation spots tucked in lush green forests of Madhya Pradesh
1. Banjaar Tola: This Taj Safari property offers luxurious tented suites overlooking the Banjaar River, with guided safaris, and rich wildlife experiences. Location: Kanha National Park Price:: ₹35,000 - ₹45,000 Per Night
1. Jehan Numa Retreat: Nestled in lush greenery, this eco-friendly resort offers a serene ambiance, luxurious cottages, organic farming, and wellness spa facilities. Location: Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh Price:: ₹10,000 - ₹15,000 Per Night
3. Forsyth Lodge: A boutique eco-lodge offering spacious cottages, wildlife safaris, canoeing, and nature walks in a tranquil setting. Location:: Satpura National Park Price:: ₹20,000 - ₹30,000 Per Night
4. Flame Of The Forest: A luxury lodge offering four exclusive cottages, personalized safaris, village walks, and stunning views of the Banjar River. Location: Kanha National Park Price:: ₹20,000 - ₹30,000 Per Night
5. The Jungle Brook: Situated amidst lush greenery, offering a serene escape from the city, the Jungle Brook Resort offers an immersive nature experience with luxurious amenities. Location: Ratibad Road, Fatehpur, Bhopal Price:: ₹18,000 - ₹20,000 Per Night
These were our top picks for a luxury staycation in Madhya Pradesh
