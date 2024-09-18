Ganpati Visarjan 2024: Devotees Dance To Dhol Beats As Bhopal Bids Adieu To Bappa

By: Yash Ahuja | September 18, 2024

Bhopal celebrated the going away of Ganpati Bappa with pomp and fervour. Many immersion ghats were created by the BMC to facilitate the immersion with safety and cleanliness.

Pic By: Yash Ahuja

From lively youth to delicate seniors, everyone participated in the immersion ceremony. The festive aura radiated the city.

Pic By: Yash Ahuja

Ganpati Bappa travelled in all types of vehicles, from cars to trucks. People organised 'Dhol Wale' to give Bappa a worthy going away.

Pic By: Yash Ahuja

Many groups of youngsters were seen collecting the garlands, coconuts and other offerings that were not allowed in immersion.

Pic By: Yash Ahuja

The collected garbage was then transferred to dumpers which were taken away for proper disposal. This step was taken to ensure the cleanliness of the Ghats.

Pic By: Yash Ahuja

Even the security officials, managing the safety and security of the event were in the festive feels.

Pic By: Yash Ahuja

On Tuesday night, a massive Ganpati procession was taken out on the roads of Bhopal. Here Bappa blessed his devotees and people enjoyed the roadshow.

Pic By: Mahesh Vishwakarma

The vibes were immaculate. The love and devotion for beloved Bappa dominated the Bhopal air. The aura during immersion was sublime.

Pic By: Yash Ahuja

Thanks For Reading!

