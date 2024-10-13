From Stree 2 To Bala, 7 Hit Bollywood Films That Captured The Royal & Rural Charm Of Madhya Pradesh

By: Yash Ahuja | October 13, 2024
Madhya Pradesh has been attracting film makers and producers for years. Here are top movies which you would not know were shot in Madhya Pradesh.
1. Manikarnika: The historical epic about Rani Lakshmi Bai starring Kangana Ranaut and was shot in Orchha and Gwalior, highlighting the magnificence of the forts and palaces. Location: Orchha and Gwalior
2. Pad Man: Akshay Kumar's biography of Arunachalam Muruganantham, the inventor of low-cost sanitary pads, was largely shot at Maheshwar, a scenic town known for its mediaeval forts and Narmada ghats. Location: Maheshwar
3. Sherni: Vidya Balan appeared in this environmental drama on the human-animal clash. The film was shot in the forests of Seoni and Balaghat, portraying the splendour of Madhya Pradesh's wildlife. Location: Seoni, Balaghat
4. The White Tiger: Based on Aravind Adiga's novel, this Netflix original film shot portions of its plot in Madhya Pradesh, portraying the rawness of rural India. Location: Parts of Madhya Pradesh
5. Sui Dhaga: This charming film was shot in the old town of Chanderi, noted for its traditional handloom fabric, as well as Bhopal, capturing the soul of small-town India. Location: Chanderi, Bhopal
6. Bala: This comedy-drama about societal beauty standards, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, was filmed in Bhopal and its surrounding regions, replicating the feel of Kanpur. Location: Bhopal
7. Stree: The horror-comedy was filmed amid Chanderi's small alleyways and heritage monuments, which were ideal for the frightening but vibrant story. Location: Chanderi