6 Beautiful Resorts In Madhya Pradesh You Must Visit This Monsoon

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 28, 2023
1. Ratapani Jungle Lodge is situated barely 30 Kms from the City of Bhopal, on the fringes of the upcoming Ratapani Tiger Reserve. Trek through jungles or take backwater safaris...or just enjoy the luxurious tent stay with a lush green view outside!
2. Spread over lush 15 acres, 'Tathastu' has Spacious Family Villas, Royal Tents, a Fairy Tale Tree House, Adventurous Cave Rooms. Their Traditional Mud Room is a lifetime experience!
3. Denwa Backwater Escape is an eco-luxury, wildlife resort in Satpura National Park. This idyllic getaway is nestled in the densely forested land of Madhai, along the backwaters of the meandering Denwa River. A cup of hot chocolate under the starry sky is a must try here!
4. Pench Tree lodge: Snuggled in forty acres of wilderness in a small tribal hamlet of Sarahiri, this resort will give you an exquisite forest experience. The accommodations are embellished with unique safari style furniture and local crafts. It offers a host of adventures and activities - cycling, night trails, village walks and more.
5. Nilaya - approximately at the median of Indore and Bhopal lies an abode, a rejuvenation destination. Replete with verdant greens, swimming pools, a fancy spa and stunning rooms. The blue waters passing by your balcony will make you want to stay longer here!
6. Serendipity Lakes and Resorts is a luxurious boutique resort located in Tamia, Madhya Pradesh. It is one of Central India’s most beautiful wedding venue.
