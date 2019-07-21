Agony aunt: The confused soul

Stuck between ‘two’

I have been in love with a girl for the past four years and there has been no reciprocation from her side. However, it has been difficult for me to give up pursuing her as I feel very strongly for her. There is another girl who recently expressed her feelings towards me. She is an amazing person but I can’t seem to move forward. I feel very stuck yet unable to do anything about it. Please help.

Your feelings for the girl you like are very strong which is why looking for a relationship or being able to reciprocate to anyone else is becoming difficult. You are aware that there isn’t going to be any reciprocation and yet choose to distance yourself from a possible fulfilling relationship. The first step is the hardest which will require you to start creating an emotional distance from the girl you like. The aim here is not to create space for someone else, but to ready yourself to invest emotionally in a romantic relationship again.

Of family and fights

I belong to a joint family and have lived in this set-up my entire life. I have witnessed emotional and physical abuse in my family from a very young age. My parents and uncles and aunts don’t get along well together and hence there has been chaos. I found an ally in my cousin to escape this but he is soon moving abroad forever. I didn’t want the animosity to trickle down to our generation but am unable to resolve or find a lasting solution. What can I do?

You are trying to shoulder the responsibility of not only your generation, but your entire family. This could be a precipitating factor for stress and anxiety in you. Your desire to have a unified front with your cousins can be fulfilled when you channelise your efforts towards maintaining cordial relations with him. You have seen abuse in close quarters, thus, the concern about your ally moving away can be curbed if both of you have a mutual understanding and respect for your relationship. At this point in time, you can strengthen and salvage your bonds, rather than, the family at large.