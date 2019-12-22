Product Reviews: Give your immunity a boost

Give your immunity a boost
Do you find yourself often plagued by illnesses? Even minor problems like cold or cough seem too stubborn to leave your back? It may be time to give a boost to your immunity with an immunity boosting powder by Luke Coutinho and Two Brothers Organic Farm. The ingredients used in this mix are grown using organic farming techniques and are free of harmful chemicals.
The best part about this powder is it can be used as an added seasoning in your daily food or you can take this everyday with water. It can also be with mixed with ghee and eaten in a paste form...the choice is yours. Price: Rs.750.
Show your creativity
The best part about Crocs is you get them in different colours. There are several ones to give a boost to your mood...And now with Jibbitz charms you can custom-design them and show off your creativity. And these charms are not just for kids, they are for adults as well.
We were super excited to find charms in different forms (Spider-man mask, anyone?), and alphabets (put your name or initials on your Crocs) or just plain symbols, you can put whatever you want on your footwear.
The charms are made from high quality materials and won’t be easily damaged. Price: Rs 199-200 for the charms. Available on: www.shopcrocs.in and Crocs outlets across the city.
Hair fall solution
Tired of hair fall? Disappointed with products that promise a solution to your problem but don’t deliver? Maybe it’s time to give Vedix a chance. Vedix provides customised Ayurvedic hair care regimen, where every product begins with a thorough examination of your body.
All you need to do is go to their site, fill in the questionnaire and your customised Vedix box will be delivered to your door-step. We tried the anti-hair fall serum, oil and shampoo.
And we noticed considerable less hair fall after using it for a few weeks. All you need to do is follow the instructions mentioned on the bottle carefully. Visit: vedix.com/pages/why-vedix. Price: Shampoo: Rs 499; Serum: Rs 1299; Oil: Rs 899.
