Product Reviews

Hello Jojoba

Jojoba (pronounced hohoba) oil has long been acknowledged as an optimum solution to hair and skincare. It is identical to the natural sebum produced by your own skin. Desert Splendour’s Jojoba Oil infused with lavender, works as a moisture regulator and helps combat inflamed and dry skin, besides reducing the effects of skin diseases.

We are enjoying its fragrance and easy spread factor, massaged onto skin and into hair. Jojoba oil is said to fight wrinkles, stretch marks, acne scarring, and cellulite, while also conditioning hair, preventing hair loss and promoting thickness.

This pure Jojoba oil is sourced from Desert Splendour’s largest private plantation in Bikaner, Rajasthan. Here, Jojoba plants of known pedigree are grown under controlled and monitored conditions, to ensure the highest quality of seed and oil.

Seeds are crushed in stringently controlled conditions and packaging and transporting the oil is done in internationally approved containers.

Price: Rs 820 for 200 ml; Rs 430 for 50 ml

