Product Reviews

Jojoba (pronounced hohoba) oil has long been acknowledged as an optimum solution to hair and skincare. It is identical to the natural sebum produced by your own skin. Desert Splendour’s Jojoba Oil infused with lavender, works as a moisture regulator and helps combat inflamed and dry skin, besides reducing the effects of skin diseases.
We are enjoying its fragrance and easy spread factor, massaged onto skin and into hair. Jojoba oil is said to fight wrinkles, stretch marks, acne scarring, and cellulite, while also conditioning hair, preventing hair loss and promoting thickness.
This pure Jojoba oil is sourced from Desert Splendour’s largest private plantation in Bikaner, Rajasthan. Here, Jojoba plants of known pedigree are grown under controlled and monitored conditions, to ensure the highest quality of seed and oil.
Seeds are crushed in stringently controlled conditions and packaging and transporting the oil is done in internationally approved containers.
Price: Rs 820 for 200 ml; Rs 430 for 50 ml
Super serum
Amidst growing awareness regarding products that are certified chemical- and toxin-free, Mamaearth’s range of natural and safe skin care products are growing in popularity. The only toxin-free Madesafe certified brand in India, we were happy to try the latest Illuminate face serum.
It comes with the power of Vitamin C – one of the most well-known and well-researched skincare ingredients, and Turmeric, which helps achieve a radiant glow, reduces hyperpigmentation and fine lines from early wrinkle-prone areas such as crow’s feet and smile lines.
A little blob of the product dotted onto skin and gently massaged is absorbed immediately, leaving skin fresh and revitalised. What’s more, the Mamaearth Skin Illuminate Face Serum is free of harmful toxins such as Parabens, Mineral Oil, Silicones, etc.
Price: Rs 599
Healthy tresses
After introducing an array of chemical-free beauty products, Birla Ayurveda has come up with Hair Nutrition Shampoo. The shampoo comprises of natural ingredient extracts like methi, jaswald, amla, mulethi, neem soya protein and wheat germ oil.
This concoction promotes hair growth and also fights dandruff. On the first wash itself you notice a change in the texture and feel of your hair—it leaves the hair soft and shiny. It has a nice fragrance too. The shampoo is a good choice for dry hair. We used it every alternate day as using it daily made the hair look a little oily.
Price: Rs 250 for 350 ml.
From farm to bowl
It is difficult to come across healthy, savoury, organic breakfast cereals and snacks. Filling this void, Shauravi Malik and Meghana Narayan’s Slurrp Farm products are high on nutrition and minus sugar, salt and preservatives. We tried their organic Jaggery Powder and organic Nut Powder. High on iron and minerals, jaggery is a healthy natural alternative to sugar.
The powder is definitely a convenience in the kitchen. The taste was superior to the mass produced jaggery available in the market. The nut powder is a mix of almond, saffron, cashew, pista along with turmeric. It can be added to milk or to any dish as a garnish or an ingredient.
We had it with a glass of milk and added the jaggery powder as sweetener. Slurrp Farm also has an array of eatables like Sprouted Ragi cereal, and Banana Fruit Powder. The products are a tad expensive, but worth it if you want to make some healthy choices.
Price: Nut Powder: Rs 400; Jaggery Powder: Rs 250
Spirited desserts
If the kick of alcohol combined with the magic of chocolate makes you heart skip a beat, Cocoa Cellar should hit the spot. Created by Le Cordon Bleu, Sydney trained chef Devashree Muni, Cocoa Cellar delivers alcohol infused desserts in Mumbai.
We tried an assortment of their cookies and thoroughly approve. Moist, chewy and delicious, these are a great way to reward yourself especially at the end of a long day. And there’s more... The menu includes options like Sacher Torte, Kahula & Coffee Macarons, Amarula & Dark chocolate cupcakes, Whisky and Cashew Cookies.
Cocoa Cellar uses the best of Belgian chocolates, pecans, marshmallows, Philadelphia cream cheese, hazelnuts, etc. This is also your chance to savour imported liquors such as Amarula, Kirsch, Blood Orange Cointreau, Moët & Chandon Champagne, Baileys, Kahlua, and Malibu Rum incorporated in these alco-desserts.
Sauce it up
Looking to spice up your home cooking? You might want to take a break from your masala box and reach out for some handy sauces. Lee Kum Kee’s Oyster sauce (good news for vegetarians – it also comes in a veg variety) could well boost your Chinese culinary experience.
Loved by oriental food lovers around the world, this Oyster sauce works as an all-purpose seasoning sauce suitable for almost all dishes. It combines well with any ingredient, and can be used as a marinade, dipping sauce, stir fry, or a sauce mix.
We spooned it into a marinade for fried chicken along with a mix of garlic, soya sauce, sichuan pepper and coriander root. Worked very well. Can also be splashed into your dressing for a crunchy salad. This new entrant is part of the brand’s 200+ choices of sauces and condiments in over 100 countries, established in 1888 by founder Mr Lee Kum Sheung.
Price: Rs 263/ Rs 323
