Product Reviews

Innisfree Jeju Cherry Blossom Lotion and Skin

Jeju cherry blossom sourced from the island of Jeju is a potent beauty ingredient that has made its way into Innisfree’s latest range. The leaf extract is known to lend a bright glow to your skin. The directions on the box indicate that post cleansing, the Skin should be applied to the face followed by the Lotion (Rs.1200).

Both the products are extremely light-weight and quickly absorb into the skin. Within a couple of weeks, there is a noticeable difference, given that the products keep the skin hydrated as well. Not to mention the adorable packaging it comes in. For healthy, clear skin, this range is a good choice as the dry winter approaches.

Bio Gotu Kola