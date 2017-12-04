Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa swears in Cabinet ministers

Harare, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday swore in Cabinet ministers, their deputies and ministers of state for provincial affairs at the State House here.

The swearing-in ceremony comes after Mnangagwa appointed a 22-member Cabinet last week. Speaking to reporters after the ceremony, Mnangagwa said the interim government will be in office for about seven months, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The first 10 days have been hectic but I believe that with my team we will stand the challenge,” Mnangagwa said.

He said he wants Zimbabweans to unite and “we must grow our economy”. Mnangagwa inherits a faltering economy plagued by cash shortages, low foreign direct investment and massive unemployment.

In his inaugural speech on November 24, the President vowed to stamp out corruption and work to revive the economy so as to create jobs for the people.