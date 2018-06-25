Zimbabwe rules out state of emergency after explosion at a rally
41 people, including both of Zimbabwe’s vice-presidents, were injured in explosion.
Harare : Zimbabwe’s presidential spokesman is ruling out a state of emergency after an explosion at the president’s campaign rally that state media has called an assassination attempt.
George Charamba told the state-run Sunday Mail newspaper that the historic July 30 election will go ahead as planned despite the blast that occurred shortly after President Emmerson Mnangagwa addressed a stadium crowd in Bulawayo, an opposition stronghold, on Saturday.
At least 41 people, including both of Zimbabwe’s vice presidents, were injured in the explosion that Mnangagwa said occurred just “inches” from him, report AP. Dramatic footage showed him walking off the stage and into a crowded tent where the blast occurred seconds later, sending up smoke as people screamed and ran for cover. Mnangagwa was unscathed and later pointed out he’d had numerous attempts on his life in the past, saying he was used to them by now.
No arrests have been reported.The president “will not be driven by vengefulness or a spirit of retribution,” Charamba told The Sunday Mail. “Until the investigators pronounce themselves and present the evidence for arrest and prosecution, no one should ascribe motive or blame.”
Mnangagwa shortly after the attack told the state broadcaster, without elaborating, that those responsible must have come from “outside Bulawayo.”