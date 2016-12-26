Zardari’s close aide booked under anti-terrorism law

Karachi : Paramilitary rangers have carried out raids and booked a close aide of former president Asif Ali Zardari under anti-terrorism law, as Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-Chairperson returned to the country ending his 18- month-long self imposed exile, reports PTI.

Political analysts see the raids carried out on the offices and residence of businessman Anwar Majeed (who is still at large), just hours after Zardari’s return on Friday, as a message by the establishment to the firebrand leader to stay out of politics. Other close aides of Zardari including an influential former petroleum minister and businessman Dr Asim Hussain are already languishing in jails facing several cases of corruption and aiding terrorism. Zardari visited the national institute for cardio diseases and met with Dr Hussain for an hour. “The rangers decision to carry out the raids on the same day as Zardari arrived. It shows that the powerful lobbies are not keen to have him in the country,” political analyst Nigar Jafri said.