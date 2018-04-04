YouTube shooting: There are no words to describe the tragedy, says Google CEO Sundar Pichai

A woman opened fire at YouTube headquarters injuring 3 before fatally shooting herself. The female suspect died in a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound, said police. The YouTube headquarters in San Bruno near Silicon Valley has a significant number of Indian-American professionals.

It was around 12.46 pm (local time) that the San Bruno Police Department received numerous 911 calls reporting gunfire at the YouTube campus located at 901 Cherry Avenue in San Bruno. The police arrived at the scene at 12:48 pm, two minutes after the first call, and immediately began searching for a possible suspect.

Arriving officers encountered numerous employees fleeing the building. Officers discovered one victim with an apparent gunshot wound to a lower extremity at the front of the building. At 12:53 pm, officers conducting a search located a deceased female inside with a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The shooting has seen reactions from top executives at Apple, Microsoft and US President Donald Trump in support of Google and its YouTube employees.

Trump took to his Twitter account to inform that rescue teams and law enforcement officers have reached the site of the shooting. “Was just briefed on the shooting at YouTube’s HQ in San Bruno, California. Our thoughts and prayers are with everybody involved. Thank you to our phenomenal Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders that are currently on the scene”, Trump tweeted.

Even Google CEO Sundar Pichai tweeted about the tragic event, “There are no words to describe the tragedy that occurred today. Susan Wojcicki & I are focused on supporting our employees & the YouTube community through this difficult time together. Thank you to the police and first responders for their efforts, and to all for msgs of support.”

Apple CEO Tim Cook also spoke out on the tragedy. “From everyone at Apple, we send our sympathy and support to the team at YouTube and Google, especially the victims and their families,” he wrote on his Twitter feed. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella retweeted Sundar Pichai’s tweet on the YouTube shooting and said that “on behalf of all of Microsoft, our hearts are with everyone at YouTube and Google today and all those affected.”

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki also tweeted, “There are no words to describe how horrible it was to have an active shooter YouTube today. Our deepest gratitude to law enforcement & first responders for their rapid response. Our hearts go out to all those injured & impacted today. We will come together to heal as a family.”

Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey also reacted to the YouTube shooting, “We can’t keep being reactive to this, thinking and praying it won’t happen again at our schools, jobs, or our community spots. It’s beyond time to evolve our policies. This is a simple and reasonable approach, and it won’t solve all, but it’s a good start…”