Youthquake, complicit, fake news, feminism 2017’s top words

New Delhi : Youthquake, complicit, fake news, feminism and truth have been named top words of 2017 by several dictionaries and a language monitoring body for being refl,

The Oxford Dictionaries Word defined its word of 2017 ‘youthquake’ as ‘a significant cultural, political, or social change arising from the actions or influence of young people’.

Other words that made to the Oxford shortlist were milkshake duck, white fragility, unicorn, kompromat, broflake, newsjacking, gorpcore and antifa.

Dictionary.com named ‘complicit’ as its word of the year. Complicit means “choosing to be involved in an illegal or questionable act, especially with others; having partnership or involvement in wrongdoing.” Or, put simply, it means being, at some level, responsible for something… even if indirectly.

“The word complicit has sprung up in conversations this year about those who speak out against powerful figures and institutions and about those who stay silent,” according to dictionary.com. ‘Fake news’ was selected as the word of the year by Collins Dictionary. “It has been derided by the leader of the free world and accused of influencing elections, but ‘fake news’ is today legitimate news as it is named Collins’ Word of the Year 2017. The word saw an unprecedented usage increase 365 per cent since 2016,” the dictionary said. As defined by Collins, ‘fake news’ means “false, often sensational, information disseminated under the guise of news reporting”.Merriam-Webster’s chose ‘feminism’ as its word of the year. “The word was a top lookup throughout the year, with several spikes that corresponded to various news reports and events. The general rise in lookups tells us that many people are interested in this word; specific spikes give us insight into some of the reasons why,” it said.

“Feminism spiked following news coverage of the Women’s March on Washington, DC in January and follow-up discussions regarding whether the march was feminist, and what kind of feminism was represented by organisers and attendees. “The word spiked again when Kellyanne Conway said during an interview that she didn’t consider herself a feminist. I

“The string of breaking news stories regarding the resignations, firings, or dismissals of men who have been charged with sexual harassment or assault has kept this story in the news,” it said. Finally, Global Language Monitor, which tracks the top trending words, announced ‘truth’ as its word of the year for global English. In addition, the Weinstein Effect was named the top phrase and Chinese leader Xi Jingping the top name of 2017. Following ‘truth’ were the words narrative, Opioids, awoke, nuclear option, deep state, robot apocalypse, higher level of fake news, Blessee, and lean into.