Xi in league of China’s greats now, his doctrines go into party statute

Beijing : President Xi Jinping on Tuesday attained iconic status enjoyed by modern China’s founder chairman Mao Zedong, with his name and ideology enshrined in the constitution of the ruling CPC, as he secured a second five-year term with sights firmly set on an unprecedented third.

The once-in-five-years Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on its final day approved Xi’s ideology to be written into its constitution, which is in addition to the title of “core leader” conferred on him last year that analysts say enhances his leadership status above other leaders of the party.

Till now, only the thoughts of Mao and his successor Deng Xiaoping were enshrined in the Constitution of the world’s longest ruling Communist Party, interpreting the complex doctrine of Marxism with Chinese characteristics.

The thoughts of Deng, China’s reformist leader, were added posthumously. CPC historians compare 64-year-old Xi with party founder Mao.

The thoughts of two of Xi’s predecessors, Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao, were mentioned in the constitution but not their names. This makes Xi only the third leader to have his thoughts on governance enshrined, which will now be part of school textbooks all over China.

But Xi, who is regarded as the most powerful leader heading the party, presidency and the military in the last five years did not have his way in the Congress as he had to settle for a compromise to let his closest aide, Wang Qishan, 69, to retire in an apparent trade off with other powerful factions in the party to get his name enshrined in the constitution.

The name of Wang, who headed the massive anti-corruption drive targeting “tigers and flies” in the party in which over a million officials punished, was not found in the 204-strong list of elected members of the Central Committee, the top most policy body of the CPC.

The “election” to the Central Committee held in a most secretive functioning of the party, is essential to get into the 25-member Politburo and the seven-member Standing Committee which virtually rules the country.

‘Belt and Road’ finds a mention

Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping’s ambitious Belt and Road project, which irks India, has found a mention in the constitution of the Communist Party of China (CPC), reports IANS.

The inclusion of the project in the ruling party’s constitution, which was amended at the CPC congress, means that Beijing will push more to materialise Xi’s dream of connecting Asia and Europe through a network of roads and waterways. This can spell more worries for India as it has opposed the initiative because its chief component – China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) – passes through the Kashmir that is held by Islamabad and claimed by New Delhi.

India has expressed unhappiness over the route but China calls the CPEC an economic project which has nothing to do with the Kashmir issue.

In May, India skipped the mega Belt and Road conference in Beijing, showing its protest. The Belt and Road has become a contentious issue between India and China.