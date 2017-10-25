Wow! Samsung distributes free Galaxy Note 8 to all passengers in a flight in Spain; watch video

Samsung has hit the new levels in promoting their latest flagship Galaxy Note 8 which can be termed as the most innovative promotional stunt. This comes a year after the precious model, Note 7 had to be recalled and prohibited from being carried in flights after several reports of its batteries catching fire. After announcing several safety measures, Samsung had decided to launch a few flagship devices: Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, and the Galaxy Note 8.

Gran publiacción en estos momentos #note8abordo con un #Note8 @SamsungEspana de regalo para cada sorprendido pasajero del vuelo @Iberia 0514 pic.twitter.com/YO6UQlYM7X — Javier Piedrahita (@jpiedrahita) October 23, 2017



Samsung distributed the handset to 200 passengers travelling from La Coruna to Madrid Barajas on flight number IB 0513 of Iberia Airlines. In this ad, Samsung clearly reminds the users of the time when the Galaxy Note 7 was banned in flights in several countries. While the text is a close translation from Spanish, the message seems to be a tongue in cheek reminder of a mistake the company wants the users to forget. According to a report by CNET, on plane, the company distributed the device for free along with the text: “(translated) A year ago we asked you to turn it off, we welcome you today on board”.

As far as the passengers on the plane are concerned, most of them seemed to be amused and happy to receive the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 for free. It is not every day that you are lucky enough to get a $1,000 as a gift. This is a great move by the company as it wants buyers to be less wary of the Note 7, which was considered dangerous to be carried on planes.