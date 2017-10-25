Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#IndiavsNewZealand
#BiggBoss11
#ElphinstoneStampede
#MannKiBaat
#RyanMurder
#Rohingyas
#GauriLankesh
#TajMahalControversy
#AarushiVerdict
#FIFAU17WorldCup2017
Home / World / Wow! Samsung distributes free Galaxy Note 8 to all passengers in a flight in Spain; watch video

Wow! Samsung distributes free Galaxy Note 8 to all passengers in a flight in Spain; watch video

— By FPJ Web Desk | Oct 25, 2017 01:48 pm
FOLLOW US:

Samsung has hit the new levels in promoting their latest flagship Galaxy Note 8 which can be termed as the most innovative promotional stunt. This comes a year after the precious model, Note 7 had to be recalled and prohibited from being carried in flights after several reports of its batteries catching fire. After announcing several safety measures, Samsung had decided to launch a few flagship devices: Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, and the Galaxy Note 8.

Samsung distributed the handset to 200 passengers travelling from La Coruna to Madrid Barajas on flight number IB 0513 of Iberia Airlines. In this ad, Samsung clearly reminds the users of the time when the Galaxy Note 7 was banned in flights in several countries. While the text is a close translation from Spanish, the message seems to be a tongue in cheek reminder of a mistake the company wants the users to forget. According to a report by CNET, on plane, the company distributed the device for free along with the text: “(translated) A year ago we asked you to turn it off, we welcome you today on board”.

In this ad, Samsung clearly reminds the users of the time when the Galaxy Note 7 was banned in flights in several countries. While the text is a close translation from Spanish, the message seems to be a tongue in cheek reminder of a mistake the company wants the users to forget. As far as the passengers on the plane are concerned, most of them seemed to be amused and happy to receive the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 for free. It is not every day that you are lucky enough to get a $1,000 as a gift. This is a great move by the company as it wants buyers to be less wary of the Note 7, which was considered dangerous to be carried on planes.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • Shutting out media sunlight

    The Rajasthan Government could not have anticipated the widespread protests against the ordinance aimed at controlling the reporting and investigation…

  • Discernible anger against BJP

    The prestige connected with winning the ensuing assembly elections particularly in Gujarat being Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state cannot…

  • Simultaneous polls challenging task

    Holding simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and State Assemblies has come into focus once again after the Election Commission favouring…

  • BJP: Get real, deliver vikas

    If the BJP wanted the Tamil film Mersal to banish without a trace at the box-office, then it went about…

  • The challenge for Social Democrats is daunting

    Since the Second World War, the centre-right and centre-left parties have played a crucial role in rebuilding democracy in Western…