World’s most expensive pair of shoes worth Rs 123 cr ready for launch in Dubai

Dubai is the home to the world’s tallest building Burj Khalifa, only 7-star hotel Burj Al Arab and other unique things. The city is now all set to showcase another most unique thing which is world’s most expensive pair of shoes. According Khaleej Times, the shoes are estimated to be for USD 17 million (Rs 123 crore) and they will be launched in UAE. The footwear was designed and created over a period of nine months.

The luxury footwear feature hundreds of diamonds on it, the report said. The pair is created by Jada Dubai an UAE-based brand with Passion Jewellers. The pair will be launched at Burj Al Arab, the world’s only 7-star hotel. Previously, Debbie Wingham high heels were considered the most expensive footwear costing USD 15.1 million.

Maria Majari, co-founder and creative director of Jada Dubai, who designed the shoes, was quoted as saying in the report. “Jada Dubai designs only shoes with diamonds. For the launch of our second collection, we wanted to create a piece that is truly unique in the world using very rare diamonds.”