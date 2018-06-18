World mocks Pakistan because of Nawaz Sharif: Former President Asif Ali Zardari

Pakistan: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman and former President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday said that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has brought Pakistan to a place where the world ridicules it. Zardari further said that the PPP has always indulged in politics of principles, as per Geo News.

Talking about the upcoming elections, scheduled on July 25, the PPP co-chairman claimed that the party’s candidates will emerge victorious and the party will form a government. Zardari concluded by saying, that the incoming PPP government will right the wrongs committed by the now dissolved Nawaz-led government