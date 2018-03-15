World Happiness Index 2018: What the report says about global happiness, and India’s gladness quotient

The World Happiness Report published on Wednesday ranked 156 countries by happiness levels, based on factors such as life expectancy, social support and corruption. Finland with a population of just 5.5 million topped the rankings and proved that when it comes to happiness country’s size doesn’t matter.

Unlike past years, the annual report published by the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network also evaluated 117 countries by the happiness and well-being of their immigrants, reported The Indian Express.

The top 10 countries after Finland are Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Switzerland, Netherlands, Canada, New Zealand, Sweden and Australia. The United States of America fell to 18th place from 14th last year. It wasn’t a surprise given America’s chaotic situation and being governed by a maverick in Donald Trump.

But it was not so good news for India as the world’s largest democracy fell to 133rd position from 122nd and what was most shocking was that Pakistan (75) and China (86) were ahead of India in happiness index despite being not the most democratic or free country.

The UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network’s (SDSN) 2018 World Happiness Report ranked 156 countries according to things such as GDP per capita, social support, healthy life expectancy, social freedom, generosity and absence of corruption, reported CNN News 18.

“The most striking finding of the report is the remarkable consistency between the happiness of immigrants and the locally born,” said Professor John Helliwell of Canada’s University of British Columbia.

“Although immigrants come from countries with very different levels of happiness, their reported life evaluations converge towards those of other residents in their new countries,” he said. “Those who move to happier countries gain, while those who move to less happy countries lose.”

(with inputs from agencies)