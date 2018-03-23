World can learn from frenemies India, China, says Akbaruddin 

Washington : India and China are “frenemies” which are working with each other despite disagreements and the world can learn from their relationship, India’s top diplomat at the UN has said.

“In Hollywood there is a term, which has become quite popular. And that, I think, is called frenemies. That’s what we have with China. We engaged with them, we compete with them. In some areas we work with them together and in some areas we agree to disagree and move on,” India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Syed Akbaruddin, said here on Tuesday.

Responding to a question after delivering the inaugural Ambassador Howard Schaffer Memorial Lecture at the Georgetown University, the senior Indian diplomat said India has engaged with China on its development initiatives like Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) but opposed it on its Belt and Road initiative.

“Belt and Road Initiative, to me, is not a normal multilateral or plurilateral approach…We are not party to that,” he said at the event organised by the Georgetown India Initiative.