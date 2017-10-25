Free Press Journal
Home / World / Working on taking back Rohingyas: Suu Kyi

Working on taking back Rohingyas: Suu Kyi

— By Agencies | Oct 25, 2017 01:32 pm
AFP PHOTO / ROMEO GACAD

Naypyidaw, Myanmar’s de-facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Wednesday said her government has begun to work on taking back those who crossed over to Bangladesh from Rakhine state to escape a military crackdown.

The Myanmar State Counsellor and head of the ruling party made the statement during a meeting with Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan here, bdnews24 reported.

A 10-member delegation led by the Bangladesh Minister attended the hour-long discussion with Suu Kyi, said Home Ministry spokesman Sharif Mahmud Apu.


Suu Kyi also spoke of adopting the recommendations of the Kofi Annan Commission. The visiting minister, on behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, invited Suu Kyi to visit Bangladesh.

She agreed — “at a time convenient to both countries”.

More than half a million members of the Rohingya Muslim minority have fled to Bangladesh since the start of a military crackdown in Myanmar’s Rakhine state on August 25.

