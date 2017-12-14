Word ‘Gujarat’ was not even uttered at Aiyar’s dinner: Kasuri

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan’s former foreign minister Khurshid Mahmud Kasuri on Wednesday expressed anguish for being unnecessarily dragged into Indian politics by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that even the word ‘Gujarat’ was not mentioned by anyone at a private dinner in New Delhi.

Kasuri, who was last week hosted by Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar in New Delhi, suddenly found himself at the center of controversy after Prime Minister Modi sought to suggest that Pakistan was trying to influence Gujarat polls.

Addressing an election rally in Palanpur in Gujarat this week, Modi claimed some Pakistani officials and former prime inister Manmohan Singh met at Aiyar’s house over dinner on December 6. In an exclusive interview to PTI, Kasuri expressed anguish for being unnecessarily “dragged” into Indian politics, when none of Pak-India domestic issues came up for discussion at the dinner. “Let me tell you that no discussion whatsoever took place about the internal politics of India or Pakistan.

Even the word ‘Gujarat’ was not mentioned by any participant of the meeting during the discussion,” Kasuri asserted.