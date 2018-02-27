Woman’s mirror selfie turns out to be viral optical illusion. Did you notice it?

In the crazy world of social media, where everyone is trying to be cheeky, Marisol Villanueva from Spain posted an innocent mirror selfie on Twitter. All she wanted to show was how she paired two clashing patterns – vertical and horizontal stripes. But Twitterati couldn’t help but notice something strange happening in the photos. It wasn’t her clothes.

The woman wore a horizontal-striped oversized sweater with black track pants that had a vertical pinstripe running down the middle. Twitter ignored her clothes and promptly pointed out the photos made her legs appear really skinny, like really, reported NDTV.

The pinstripe on the pants made her perfectly normal legs look like something that belonged to a comical character and had Twitter in splits.

Twitterati were left confused and awestruck by this act:

for a second i thought the tan stripe on your joggers was the gap between your thighs and i ALMOST LOST IT — aria (@IaviedeIuxe) February 24, 2018

why was this the first thing that i thought of…😅 pic.twitter.com/qd21XgdMyX — Tyler Alt (@alt2102) February 25, 2018

I thought that someone had put a Gru legs on you. Greetings from Mexico. pic.twitter.com/WSioIr9fyt — Emmanuel Pinzón 🎶 (@MackyPinzon) February 25, 2018

It’s when the pictures ain’t open and you only see a little part of the legs 💁 — Vilde (@VildeAlwaysLate) February 24, 2018

The optical illusion went viral and transcended through online platforms and even countries. In two days, the post was retweeted 6,900 times and collected 41,000 favourites.