Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#Holi2018
#PNBScam
#ChiefSecretaryAssault
#RIPSridevi
#RahulGandhi
Home / World / Woman’s mirror selfie turns out to be viral optical illusion. Did you notice it?

Woman’s mirror selfie turns out to be viral optical illusion. Did you notice it?

— By FPJ Web Desk | Feb 27, 2018 01:23 pm
FOLLOW US:

In the crazy world of social media, where everyone is trying to be cheeky, Marisol Villanueva from Spain posted an innocent mirror selfie on Twitter. All she wanted to show was how she paired two clashing patterns – vertical and horizontal stripes. But Twitterati couldn’t help but notice something strange happening in the photos. It wasn’t her clothes.

The woman wore a horizontal-striped oversized sweater with black track pants that had a vertical pinstripe running down the middle. Twitter ignored her clothes and promptly pointed out the photos made her legs appear really skinny, like really, reported NDTV.

The pinstripe on the pants made her perfectly normal legs look like something that belonged to a comical character and had Twitter in splits.

Twitterati were left confused and awestruck by this act:

 

The optical illusion went viral and transcended through online platforms and even countries. In two days, the post was retweeted 6,900 times and collected 41,000 favourites.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK