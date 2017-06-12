Woman’s hijab ripped off in UK hate crime

London : A woman in the UK was allegedly pushed to the ground and her hijab ripped off amid a spike in hate crime incidents following the two terror attacks by Islamists that claimed 30 lives.

The assault took place in Fengate, Peterborough, after she had just got out of her car and crossed the road with her three-year-old daughter.

She had her hijab pulled off and thrown towards her. No words were exchanged in the assault, but police have confirmed they are treating it as a racially or religiously aggravated hate crime, Peterborough Telegraph reported.