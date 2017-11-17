Woman with crude anti-Trump pickup truck decal arrested
Dallas: The driver of a pickup displaying an expletive-filled message to President Donald Trump and his supporters in the Houston area was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office records show Karen Fonseca was arrested about 2 pm yesterday on an outstanding fraud warrant issued in August by the Rosenberg Police Department. She remained in the county jail last night with bond set at USD 1,500. A sheriff’s spokesman has not answered a message seeking details behind the warrant.
Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls had threatened Fonseca with a disorderly conduct charge over the decal. However, District Attorney John Healey said he didn’t think it would have been a prosecutable case. Fonseca had said she would not remove the decal. She said she had been stopped by law officers, but that they have no grounds to issue a citation.
Also Read: North Korea’s ‘twisted dictatorship’ cannot hold the world hostage to ‘nuclear blackmail’: Donald Trump
“It’s not to cause hate or animosity,” the 46-year-old Fonseca told the Houston Chronicle. “It’s just our freedom of speech and we’re exercising it.” Nehls on Wednesday posted a photo of the truck message on Facebook alongside a request to speak with the driver. Nehls in his post said that a county prosecutor told him the message could warrant a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.
But at a news conference later Wednesday, he seemed to back away from that idea. Nehls said he supports freedom of speech but worried that profane messages could incite others and lead to confrontations that would disturb the peace he’s pledged to keep. A spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office, which covers the county just southwest of Houston, said Thursday that Nehls’ post was removed once the pickup driver was identified.
“Due to the hate messages he has been receiving toward his wife and children, the sheriff will not be commenting on the matter further,” spokeswoman Caitilin Espinosa said by email. The American Civil Liberties Union of Texas posted on Facebook that Fonseca’s message is protected speech and urged her to reach out to the organization. The ACLU noted a 1971 US Supreme Court case that overturned the conviction of a man for disturbing the peace for wearing a jacket with an expletive as part of an effort to protest the military draft and the Vietnam War.
JUST ARRIVED
- Woman with crude anti-Trump pickup truck decal arrested
- India vs Sri Lanka 2017 Test series: India 74/5 at early lunch on Day 2
- ‘Padmavati’ protest: Entry to Chittorgarh Fort closed
- Akash Chaudhary to Baseer Ali: MTV’s hot hunks appear on MTV India’s Next Top Model Season 3 for hot photoshoot
- Rajnath Singh requests Bill Gates to concentrate on making “Model Villages” in India
EDITOR’S PICK
End threats and blackmail against Padmavati
It is extraordinary that even before anyone knows what it depicts, Bollywood film Padmavati has become a hot topic of…
Corruption is what defines them all
They might be having all sorts of problems enforcing a progressive, uniform tax throughout the country, but if there is…
Will Periyar heirs team up with Hindutva?
Tamil Nadu continues to flounder in the political confusion caused by Jayalalithaa’s death. As may have been expected in a…
Nehru’s idea of India gets a drubbing
To Jawaharlal Nehru, India is an idea which has influenced the people who have lived here and who have come…
Hardik Patel’s private conduct in public focus
Without anyone saying it explicitly, there is no denying that the Opposition is throwing its all to try and upstage…