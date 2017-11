Woman with anti-Trump truck decal arrested

Karen Fonseca was arrested on Thursday on an outstanding fraud warrant issued in August by the Rosenberg Police Department. She was later released from jail after her husband posted her bond of USD 1,500.

Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office records show Karen Fonseca was arrested about 2 pm on Thursday on a fraud warrant issued in August by the Rosenberg Police Department over an unrelated charge — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information.

A sheriff’s spokesman has not answered a message seeking details behind the warrant.

Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls had threatened Fonseca with a disorderly conduct charge over the decal. However, District Attorney John Healey said he didn’t think it would have been a prosecutable case.

Fonseca had said she would not remove the decal. She said she had been stopped by law officers, but that they have no grounds to issue a citation.

“It’s not to cause hate or animosity,” the 46-year-old Fonseca told the Houston Chronicle.

“It’s just our freedom of speech and we’re exercising it.”

Nehls on Wednesday posted a photo of the truck message on Facebook alongside a request to speak with the driver.

Nehls in his post said that a county prosecutor told him the message could warrant a misdemeanour charge of disorderly conduct.

But at a news conference later Wednesday, he seemed to back away from that idea. Nehls said he supports freedom of speech but worried that profane messages could incite others and lead to confrontations that would disturb the peace he’s pledged to keep.