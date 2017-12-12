Woman gives birth on PIA flight from Saudi Arabia

Islamabad: A woman today gave birth on board a Multan-bound flight from Saudi Arabia of Pakistan’s national carrier PIA.

The crew of the Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) PK 716 flight came to the aid of the woman. The airline tweeted the pictures of the crew holding the baby.

“Miracles happen everyday and we had our little miracle today onboard our flight PK 716 from Madinah to Multan. A beautiful baby girl was born! We congratulate the proud parents on the new arrival and a big kudos to our cabin crew for their amazing emergency response,” the PIA tweeted.

Identity of the woman was not immediately known.

The PIA was widely mocked last year for sacrificing a goat next to a plane to ward off bad luck.