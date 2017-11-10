Woman from India among 3 held for IS support

singapore: A woman originally from India was among three Singaporeans arrested under the Internal Security Act (ISA) for supporting the Islamic State and terrorism-related activities, authorities said on Thursday. Of the three, Adzrul Azizi bin Bajuri (19) was issued with a Restriction Order, while Abu Thalha bin Samad (25) and Munavar Baig Amina Begam (38) were issued with Detention Orders, the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement. Amina, a housewife and a naturalised Singapore citizen originally from India, is an ISIS supporter and harboured intention to join ISIS, the ministry said.

She was radicalised by a foreign online contact, who shared pro-IS materials and convinced her that ISIS was fighting to defend Sunnis in the conflict zone.