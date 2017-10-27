Witchcraft trial manual up for sale

London : A rare copy of a manuscript detailing a 17th century witchcraft trial in England’s North Yorkshire county is up for sale after it was discovered by an antiquarian bookseller, the media reported on Thursday.

The manuscript, “A Discourse of Witchcraft As It Was Acted in the Family of Mr Edward Fairfax of Fuistone”, was written by Fairfax himself, following the death of his youngest daughter in October 1621, reports the Guardian.

It details the case he brought against six local women, and offers the “Christian reader a narration of Witchcraft of which I am a Woeful Witness”.

The text was not printed until the 19th century, according to Tom Lintern-Mole of Antiquates booksellers, and the original was now believed lost.

Only a small number of copies remain, one of which Lintern-Mole recently discovered for sale at a small London auction house.

He is now selling the manuscript, priced at 7,500 pounds, at the rare book and art Ink Fair in London.

Fairfax opens his discourse dramatically, promising that “the actors in this be no walking ghosts, nor dancing fairies”, and that “in this appeareth the work of Sathan, not merely his own, but assisted by some wicked coadjutors, by whose cooperation these innocents were thus cruelly afflicted”, the Guardian reported.