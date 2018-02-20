Will Imran Khan’s third wife be veiled at her wedding reception? Anyone’s guess!

Islamabad: When Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan confirmed his third marriage with his spiritual adviser Bushra Maneka on Sunday, pictures showed the latter covering her face fully in a red-coloured veil. This has led to speculation that Bushra would be veiled at the wedding reception, which would be held at Bani Gala area in Islamabad within few days. The PTI sources revealed that Bushra will be a housewife living in Bani Gala and will not participate in any political activities.

After rejecting rumours that he married Bushra last month, the PTI confirmed that Imran Khan has married Bushra in a ceremony that took place in Lahore on Sunday. Earlier, Reham Khan, the ex-wife of Imran, had also claimed that Imran had remarried. Reham, who had remained silent during the month-long controversy of Imran’s alleged third marriage, broke her silence while speaking to a foreign news outlet. “Imran Khan had poured his heart out about the affair after the rumours, saying it hurts that media was targeting his marriage with Bushra Bibi, whom he considers his spiritual leader and has never seen without a veil over the period of his acquaintance,” Pakistan Today reported.

The former cricketer-turned-politician had asked his followers to pray for his happiness, adding that out of 65 years of his age, he spent only 10 years of married life. According to earlier reports, Imran married Bushra on January 1. The wedding was reportedly solemnised at Bushra’s residence located in Y-Block of the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) in Lahore.

After a week, Imran had responded to the media reports and said that there was no wedding and that he had only sent a marriage proposal to Bushra. “This whole process was secretive; no one even knew that I had proposed Bushra,” he clarified. The PTI had also denied the marriage reports. Party leader Shireen Mazari had clarified earlier that Imran had not tied the knot yet. As speculation swirled, Imran had angrily questioned if he had “sold” state secrets to India or “laundered” Pakistan’s wealth to deserve a bad press. He also termed the media coverage as a malicious campaign launched by the Sharif family.

Maneka, who is in her 40s, is from the Wattoo clan. She was married to Khawar Farid Maneka, a senior customs official in Islamabad and have five children, The Dawn reported. Imran had first tied the knot with Jemima Goldsmith in 1995 that ended in divorce after nine years in 2004. His second marriage with Reham, then a TV anchor, lasted barely for 10 months.