Will ensure friend India’s economy is not adversely affected, says US

New York: With a tougher round of US sanctions on Iran coming into effect from November 4, a top Trump administration official said Washington recognises India’s need for significant oil imports and is having conversations to ensure there are alternative supplies of the fuel “so that our friend India’s economy is not adversely affected”.

Earlier this year, the US had withdrawn from the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal and reimposed a series of tough sanctions on Iran. While the first phase of sanctions is already in place, the sanctions would come into full force on November 4 and the US expects all countries, including India, to bring down their import of Iranian oil to zero by then. The US has made it clear that any country that continues to do business with Iran will be blocked from accessing the American banking and financial system.

However, the sanctions are not endorsed by the UN and it has been a traditional policy of India to enforce only UNSC-authorised sanctions. Though India, one of the biggest importers of Iranian oil, has already reduced its import, it has indicated that it is unlikely to go down to zero given its massive energy needs. “The United States is consulting with all of its friends and partners to discuss the implementation of the sanctions after the snapback…we recognise India has a need for significant oil imports. Part of the conversation is how to ensure that there are alternative supplies of oil so that our friend India’s economy is not adversely affected,” Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of South and Central Asia Region Alice Wells said.

She said Indian private sector firms are exploring new suppliers of crude oil and the conversation between the US and Indian experts continues on the implementation of the sanctions. Meanwhile, the Trump administration has reiterated its support for India’s bid for a permanent seat on a reformed UNSC, a senior US official said, emphasising the two “global partners” share a commitment to work together on global challenges like denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.