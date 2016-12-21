Why you need to know about the Aleppo war

War does not decide who is right but who is left and this same thing is happening in Aleppo a city in Syria.

There is ongoing war which is being fought between soldiers who support the president of Syria, Bashar al-Assad, and a group of fighters known as rebels, who don’t want him to be in power anymore.

Because it is being fought between two sides within the same country, it is known as a civil war.

There has been a significant battle in the Syrian city of Aleppo recently, which is part of this conflict.

Let’s see how it all started

It all started in 2011 when 15 school children were arrested and tortured for writing anit-government graffiti on wall.

People out there started a peaceful protest in support of these children, to release them.

But government responded angrily and opened fired on the protest were four people were killed.

The following day, they shot at mourners at the victims’ funerals, killing another person.

People were shocked and angry, this anger spread all over the country against the government.

In July 2012, the International Red Cross said the violence in Syria had become so widespread that it was in a state of civil war.

Impact on people

Tons of people have died and lakhs of people have left the city to save their life.

When people are forced to leave the country where they live like this, they become known as refugees. The conflict in Syria has caused one of the largest refugee movements in recent history.

In September 2015 Germany welcomed hundreds of migrants, while UK said it would accept up to 20,000 people from Syrian refugee camps by 2020. France said it would take in 24,000 people according to report.

Lots of children can no longer go to Schools because their schools are destroyed, hospitals have vanished because of war life of the people out there is miserable.

Russia involvement in Syria war

The major role in the war is played by Russia; the airstrike on the country killing thousands of people is carried out by Russian air force.

The Russian military intervention in the Syrian Civil War began in September 2015 after an official request by the Syrian government for military help against rebel.

Syrian government buys arms from Russia to fight against rebels.