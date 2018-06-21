White House Deputy Chief of Staff steps down

Washington : Joe Hagin, the White House Deputy Chief of Staff who orchestrated logistics for the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, has stepped down and will depart the administration next month.

A veteran of every Republican administration since President Ronald Reagan, Hagin will return to the private sector, reports CNN.

“Joe Hagin has been a huge asset to my administration,” Trump said in a statement on Tuesday. “He planned and executed the longest and one of the most historic foreign trips ever made by a President, and he did it all perfectly. We will miss him in the office and even more on the road. I am thankful for his remarkable service to our great country.”

Hagin initially told people in February that he would leave the administration in the coming weeks. One of the highest-ranking White House officials, Hagin held the title deputy chief of staff for operations, the same position he held under President George W. Bush.

Hagin’s departure will leave Chief of Staff John Kelly with just one deputy: former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell, who is responsible for coordinating policy, reports Politico.