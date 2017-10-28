Weekipedia: Rahul Gandhi redefines GST, not so Dhinchak Pooja, and break idea for Kohli

In the run-up to the Gujarat elections, the cat and mouse game between Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi continues. PM Modi maintained that consumers will be biggest beneficiaries of GST. And, keeping up with his newfound humour, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Modi and dubbed GST as ‘Gabbar Singh Tax’. Well, Rahul or whoever came up with the full form must be a really smart alec. Speaking of Gabbar, if Sholay were to be remade again, wouldn’t Modi be a good choice for the role of Gabbar Singh? After all, he has got the menacing looks and the flair of powerful dialogue delivery as well.

Speaking of powerful performances, India cricket captain Virat Kohli is always in the news for his. But, for the change, he has made headlines requesting for a break from the game during the upcoming series against Sri Lanka. According to some unverified sources, he needs the same to get married to actress-girlfriend Anushka Sharma in December. If that is the case, then fine, give him time away from the game. If not, the best idea would be for him to not play the IPL. Automatically means a two-month break! What say, skip?

By the way, if you want to skip something, then it should definitely be Dhinchak Pooja’s new songs. One of the wildcard entrants in Bigg Boss 11, before entering the house, Dhinchak gave reason for people to worry about their eardrums as she released the song ‘Aafreen Fathima Bewafa Hai’. Totally original, none of us have heard of ‘Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai’ right? Well, in just 3 days the video garnered over 600k views. (Listen to the song here) What do we say? The worse you sing, the more famous you become! Welcome to the YouTube generation. And, by the way, Pooja’s making noise (ahem music) inside the Bigg Boss house as well.

Someone who is having a not so Dhinchak time is George HW Bush. The former US President, at 93, is facing allegations of sexual misconduct, left right and centre. As of now, four women have come forward alleging George H.W. Bush had touched them inappropriately. The latest to come forward is Amanda Staples, who posted a photo on Instagram of her with the 93-year-old taken in 2006. “Bush grabbed my butt and joked saying ‘Oh, I’m not that President’,” Staples captioned her Instagram post. Earlier, novelist Christina Baker Kline alleged Bush groped her in 2016. Well, the ladies are clearly not beating around the Bush. And we must say the details emerging are rather embarrassing for the wheelchair-bound leader, coming as it does as the back of Harvey Weinstein sex scandal.

Speaking of controversy, we need to come back to India where the Mughals remain alive in memory years after they stopped existing. If last week it was Taj Mahal, this time it is Tipu Sultan. Last week, Union minister Anantkumar Hegde termed Tipu Sultan brutal killer, wretched fanatic and mass rapist. Only days later, President Ram Nath Kovind said Tipu Sultan died historic death fighting British. Since there have been numerous reactions in favour and against. We wonder what BJP leaders against Tipu want now. To ensure that the iconic DD show ‘The Sword of Tipu Sultan’ be banned from viewing completely? Or maybe demand removal of the pivotal character of Tipu from the iconic move ‘Lagaan’. With these historically talented BJP folks, you just never know.

(The writer is Assistant Web Editor with freepressjournal.in. He tweets at @reninwilben

Opinions expressed are personal)