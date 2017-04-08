Wave of attacks strike Thai south

Bangkok : Nearly two dozen arson and bomb attacks erupted across Thailand’s insurgency-torn south shortly after midnight, the army said on Friday, causing widespread blackouts but no casualties in the Muslim-majority region.

The violence, which saw tires set alight and dozens of electricity poles damaged by explosives, struck only hours after Thailand’s king Maha Vajiralongkorn signed a new military-backed charter into law.

“There are 23 simultaneous incidents in three southern provinces and four districts of Songkhla,” said Colonel Pramote Prom-in, an army spokesman for the south.

The region has sizzled with violence for over a decade as ethnic Malay rebels battle Thai troops for more autonomy, claiming more than 6,800 lives.–AFP