Watch Video: 85-year-old man fights 3 armed robbers

An 85-year-old grandfather who was in race betting shop in Cork, Ireland last Saturday on September 15 saw the 3 armed robbers entering. He attacked them without thinking that they might hurt him or kill him during that incident.

The robbers swarmed in with a shotgun and hammers, grandfather attacked one of the robbers, after getting scared the robber ran out of the shop. He also dragged another robber and threw him out of the shop.

“When I saw them confronting, I just acted,” grandfather told Irish Independent. The third robber who was carrying the gun got frightened and ran away from there. Now, the police are on the search of the robbers who escaped from there in a black saloon car. In this incident everyone was safe.

“Sometimes you can just sit down and do nothing or you can stand up to people like these and that’s what I did,” O’Connor said to Irish Sun. The video has gone viral on social media and everyone are congratulating the act of the man. For being a life saviour at that moment.